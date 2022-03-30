iOS Keyboard Suggests Dog and Cow Emoji When ‘Clarus’ is Typed

Like the headline says, the iOS keyboard emoji suggestions suggests two emoji as replacements when you type “Clarus.” The problem is that they are in the wrong order:

Clarus is a dogcow, not a cowdog. If Apple is going to have this VERY EXCELLENT reference in the keyboard, the details should be right.

Thanks to Jason Robinson for pointing this terrible bug out.

I’ve filed this as Feedback FB9970338 for Apple to fix.

Update: According to Max Roberts, the emoji are ordered correctly when you search from within the emoji keyboard. Which is just … frustratingly inconsistent.