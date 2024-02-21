Apple Launches Apple Sports to Track Sports Scores →

Today’s the opening day of MLS, and Apple has a new iPhone app out for sports lovers. Here’s a bit from the company’s press release:

Apple today introduced Apple Sports, a free app for iPhone that gives sports fans access to real-time scores, stats, and more. Designed for speed and simplicity, the app’s personalized experience puts users’ favorite leagues and teams front and center, featuring an easy-to-use interface designed by Apple. Apple Sports is available to download now in the App Store in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada.

Everyone’s favorite Report Card Daddy Cal fan Jason Snell spoke with Eddy Cue about the new app:

“I just want to get the damn score of the game,” Cue says. “And it’s really hard to do, because it seems like it’s nobody’s core [feature].” In a sports data world increasingly driven by fantasy and betting, Apple’s not trying to build an adjunct to some other app business model. (There are some betting lines displayed in the app, but there’s also a setting down in the Settings app to turn them off if you don’t want to see them.) “We said, ‘We’re going to make the best scores app that you could possibly make,’” Cue said.

I love Eddy Cue.

The app is pretty straightforward. It pulls in any favorite teams you’ve set in the TV app, and you can add additional favorites. If you’re freaking out that your college football team isn’t listed, don’t worry, an update will be coming to add them before they get started later this year.

My beloved Memphis Tigers don’t play basketball until this evening, but in poking around the app this morning I was a little surprised at the lack of notification settings, especially given how much control sports fans have come to expect in this area thanks to apps like ESPN or Sports Alerts. I will report back after I see how this all sorts out.

In terms of data, the app has everything I would expect as a basketball fan, including play-by-plays, team stats and full box scores. However, you can only go back in time one day to see data from previous games. I would like to see Apple have historic data in the app, at least for the current season. I’d also like to see widget support, but I can see that coming in an update easily enough.