If you missed my previous post on the topic, the first version of Tahoe had the dark blue on the right side of the Finder icon, which was criminal.

Our 14-day national nightmare is over. As of Developer Beta 2, the Finder icon in macOS Tahoe has been updated to reflect 30 years of tradition:

Now, the background material is blue, with the face on the right side of the icon using a white glassy material. I think this looks pretty good:

I know some folks (cough, cough, John Siracusa, cough) want Apple to go even further and make the lighter color on the right extend all the way to the edges of the icon, which would look something like this very rough mockup I did in just a few minutes:

I can understand that, and the desire for the line between the two halves of the icon to be more rounded as it is in macOS Sequoia. However, Apple’s current Finder icon works well for me, and it fits in nicely with the rest of the Dock on my Tahoe test machine:

Apple heard my feedback as it echoed around the Apple world and acted upon it, and I’m thankful for that. I’m going to count this as a win for the Mac, for blogging, and for myself personally. That original blog post is the most-read thing on 512 Pixels in years. It clearly hit a nerve with a lot of folks, including people inside Apple.

Mission accomplished.